Bangladesh writes history with maiden Test win against Pakistan

  by Web Desk
  August 25, 2024
The Bangladesh cricket team created history by clinching its first-ever Test victory against Pakistan in a two-match series played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Chasing down a 30-run target to win the Test against Pakistan, Bangladesh secured the victory with all 10 wickets still intact, thanks to Zakir Hasan (15) and Shadman Islam (9), who secured the runs in mere 6.3 overs.

This marked the landmark moment for the Bangladeshi cricket team, breaking a streak where Pakistan had won 12 out of their 13 previous encounters, with only one match ending in a draw.

The game kicked off on the fifth day with Pakistan having 94 runs in arrears and captain Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique batting.

However, the team soon lost its wicket after just 14 runs, following which Babar Azam came to bat, who again ended up losing wicket after only 22 runs.

Bangladeshi cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz led with taking four wickets, followed by Shakid Al Hasan securing three, while Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, and Shoriful Islam bagged one wicket each.

To note, Bangladesh took the lead with 117 runs, scoring 565 against Pakistan’s 448/6 on the fourth day of the Test.

Both the teams will now face off against each other once again in the second Test from August 30 to September 3 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Sports News

Fatima Sana named as new captain of Pakistan women's team for T20 World Cup
Shaheen Afridi celebrates son's birth with heartfelt on-field celebration
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz react to Jannik Sinner's doping controversy
Lando Norris takes pole position from Max Verstappen at Dutch GP qualifying
Brittany Mahomes reacts to backlash for liking Donald Trump's post
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the thought behind naming his YouTube channel 'UR'
World Champion Kyren Wilson set to face Judd Trump in Xi'an Grand Prix final
Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha blessed with baby boy
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from domestic, international cricket
Jude Bellingham faces serious injury as England games loom
Manchester City re-sign Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona
Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel breaks records: How much has he earned so far?