Kylie Jenner 'furious' with Kris Jenner for prioritizing ex Travis Scott over Timothée Chalamet

Kris Jenner accused of prioritizing tv ratings over family

  • August 25, 2024
Kris Jenner is reportedly pushing to feature Kylie Jenner's ex, Travis Scott, on the family's reality show, The Kardashians, despite Kylie's objections.

According to a source, Kris believes Travis' recent scandals will bring in high TV ratings, but her family is unhappy with her meddling.

Travis, who shares two children with Kylie, has been involved in several controversies, including a recent arrest in Paris and a concert crowd crush in 2021 that resulted in ten fatalities.

Kylie has moved on with actor Timothée Chalamet, but Kris allegedly wants to bring Travis back into the family fold for the sake of the show.

“With Travis making so many headlines, the obvious choice is to work it into the show. Kris justifies it by saying bringing him back into the fold will be helpful because he’s clearly struggling — but everyone knows she’s chasing ratings,” the insider told the Life&Style.

They went on to share, “Kris doesn’t seem to care it will stress out Kylie or cause drama in her relationship with Timothée.”

The rest of the family is also said to be unhappy with Travis' involvement, particularly since he sided with Kanye West after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

“Kylie’s furious her mom is pushing this — especially when she’s pressuring her to get Timothée on the show!”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who share two children, started dating in 2017 and parted their ways in late 2022.

