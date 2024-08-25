World

Bangladesh deadly floods: Over 300,000 displaced seek emergency shelters

At least 18 people were killed during the heavy flood in Bangladesh

  • August 25, 2024


Heavy floods in Bangladesh have killed at least 18 people and displaced over 300,000 people.

According to Al Jazeera, disaster officials in Bangladesh said on Sunday, August 25, that although the flood water is going down, still 300,000 displaced people are still in emergency shelters and need aid.

Heavy rains and floods have become another challenge for the newly formed government of the country that formed after the long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position due to widespread student protests.

Moreover, Disaster Management Minister Faruk-e-Azam stated that rescue teams, the army, air force, and naval forces are helping displaced people and are bringing aid to the people who have lost everything in the deadly floods.

He further added, “The flood situation is improving as the flood water started to recede. Now we are working to restore communication in the affected areas so that we can distribute relief food. We are also taking steps so that contagious diseases don’t spread.”

As per the ministry, over 5.2 million people have been affected by the floods, whereas more than 307,000 people are in emergency shelters.

Furthermore, widespread flooding, heavy rains, and extreme weather conditions are some of the major effects of climate change that the South Asian region has been facing for the past few years.

According to the Global Climate Risk Index, South Asian nations, including Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka, are the most vulnerable countries to climate change disasters.

