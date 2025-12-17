Sports
  • By Hania Jamil
Ethan McLeod dies at 21 in car crash after Bedford match

Macclesfield won the match with a 2-1 score against Bedford Town FC, following which Ethan McLeod lost his life in a horror accident

Ethan McLeod, a player for Macclesfield, has passed away at the age of 21 after being involved in a car crash on the M1.

The young starlet was travelling back from a match at Bedford Town when he met the tragic accident.

As reported by Mirror UK, McLeod's Mercedes collided with a barrier on the M1 near Northampton on Tuesday night, December 16.

Sharing the heartbreaking news, Macclesfield said in a statement, "With the heaviest of hearts and an overwhelming sense of surrealism that Macclesfield FC can confirm the passing of 21-year-old forward Ethan McLeod."

"Ethan was an incredibly talented and well-respected member of our First Team Squad, who had his whole life ahead of him. But more than that, Ethan’s infectious personality endeared him to everyone that he came into contact with. In giving his all in everything he did, Ethan effortlessly pushed us all to be the best we can be - both on and off the pitch," the statement read.

It added, "Ethan's professionalism and unwavering work ethic inspired everyone, and his lust for life put smiles on all our faces - even on the darkest of days. News of Ethan's passing has devastated our entire Club and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now."

"Our deepest sympathy goes out to Ethan’s family and friends at this deeply traumatic time, together with an assurance that we will provide as much support as we can to those who need it. May you rest in peace Ethan - you will forever be a Silkman," the emotional ode concluded.

The northbound carriageway of the M1 was closed for more than eight hours following the crash at 10.40 p.m. on Tuesday night. 

McLeod joined Macclesfield in July following a successful trial and had made three appearances for the Silkmen, scoring one goal.

