Princess Eugenie hit with upsetting news hours after King Charles reunion

Princess Eugenie received an upsetting news just hours after she joined Royal Family alongside her sister Beatrice.
As reported by Express UK, an art gallery, Hauser & Wirth, linked to King Charles' younger niece has landed in legal trouble for breaching Russian sanctions.
Eugenie has been the associate director of the art gallery since 2015 - situated on Savile Row and was recently accused of making George Condo's 2021 painting Escape from Humanity available to a Russian.
However, the Princess's employer has firmly refuted the allegation relate to the period between April 14 and December 31 2022, with Hauser & Wirth's spokesperson noting that the gallery "strongly contests" the charge.
The charge came under an HMRC investigation into potential violations of UK's Department for International Trade's instructions - prohibiting the export of luxury items exceeding £250 to Russia since Ukraine invasion in 2022.