Chris Hemsworth rocks out with Ed Sheeran in surprise concert appearance

Chris Hemsworth joined Ed Sheeran on stage at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania, on August 24, learning to play the drums in front of a massive audience of 70,000 fans.
The Marvel actor made the unexpected appearance as part of filming for the upcoming second season of his Disney+ and National Geographic series, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, set to premiere in 2025.
Hemsworth and Sheeran performed the hit song Thinking Out Loud together, with the actor showing off his newly acquired drumming skills.
The moment was captured on camera for an upcoming episode of the series.
Sheeran took to Instagram to share a clip of the performance, revealing that Hemsworth had emailed him in December about learning an instrument for his show and had now made his live debut in front of a massive crowd.
Hemsworth commented, "I've been thinking about it... a lot. It'd be nice to put this one to bed." Sheeran presented him with a participation award after the show.
The Limitless series follows Hemsworth as he pushes himself physically and mentally to master new challenges, with the goal of living better for longer.
Season one is currently streaming on Disney+, and the new season will explore topics like pain, fear, cognitive impairment, and social connection.