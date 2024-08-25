BTS SUGA apologizes to fellow member for putting 'burden’ on band's name

BTS' SUGA has issued a second apology for his recent DUI incident, in which he was found fallen on the road under the influence of alcohol while trying to ride an electric scooter home.
In a handwritten letter shared on Weverse on August 25, SUGA expressed deep regret and shame for his actions.
'I would like to apologize again with shame. I deeply apologize for disappointing and hurting my fans and everyone who loves me with my behavior," he wrote.
Suga continued, "I have made a big mistake forgetting my responsibilities to repay with my actions to be worthy of the love I have received.”
The singer went on to express, “Also, I am sorry for the confusion caused by my previous apology which I had hastily posted on August 7. I should have been more thoughtful and careful."
SUGA also apologized to his fellow BTS members, saying, “Due to this incident, I have greatly damaged the precious memories I made with the BTS members and put a burden on the band's name. I am sorry and it is painful because it is causing damage to the members.
“Once again I sincerely apologize to fans who were hurt by me,” he concluded.
BTS Suga is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as a social service worker and is scheduled to be discharged next June.