Entertainment

BTS SUGA apologizes to fellow member for putting 'burden’ on band's name

SUGA issued second apology for DUI incident: 'damaged the precious memories I made with BTS members '

  by Web Desk
  August 25, 2024


BTS' SUGA has issued a second apology for his recent DUI incident, in which he was found fallen on the road under the influence of alcohol while trying to ride an electric scooter home.

In a handwritten letter shared on Weverse on August 25, SUGA expressed deep regret and shame for his actions.

'I would like to apologize again with shame. I deeply apologize for disappointing and hurting my fans and everyone who loves me with my behavior," he wrote.

Suga continued, "I have made a big mistake forgetting my responsibilities to repay with my actions to be worthy of the love I have received.” 

The singer went on to express, “Also, I am sorry for the confusion caused by my previous apology which I had hastily posted on August 7. I should have been more thoughtful and careful."

SUGA also apologized to his fellow BTS members, saying, “Due to this incident, I have greatly damaged the precious memories I made with the BTS members and put a burden on the band's name. I am sorry and it is painful because it is causing damage to the members.

“Once again I sincerely apologize to fans who were hurt by me,” he concluded.

BTS Suga is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service as a social service worker and is scheduled to be discharged next June.

Entertainment News

Stephen Baldwin reacts to Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby news amid family issues
Chris Hemsworth rocks out with Ed Sheeran in surprise concert appearance
Kylie Jenner ‘blows all friendships’ for ‘rumored lover’ Anastasia Karanikolaou
Sabrina Carpenter supports Danielle Fishel with touching message
Oasis to reunite at Wembley for breaking Taylor Swift’s record
Sam Smith chews on praises for ‘extraordinary’ clothing at BBC Proms
Kylie Jenner 'furious' with Kris Jenner for prioritizing ex Travis Scott over Timothée Chalamet
Justin Bieber, Hailey's family pour in heartfelt wishes on baby Jack's arrival
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds sizzle with PDA at Taylor Swift’s mansion
Dua Lipa teases exciting return to India
Sabrina Carpenter flaunts ‘dream cast’ in exclusive ‘Taste’ BTS snaps: SEE
Jenna Ortega ‘hates AI’ after ‘terrifying’ experience on social media