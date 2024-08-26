Jannik Sinner breaks silence of doping controversy: ‘Very tough time’

Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner opened up about his doping controversy after facing backlash from fellow players.
According to Sportskeeda, the troubles of world no. 1, instead of decreasing, increased when the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) on August 20 gave him a green card to participate in the tournament despite failing two doping tests in March.
The decision of ITIA sparked outrage from the tennis players who criticised the decisions and the rules.
After days of facing criticism, the Cincinnati Open champion told ESPN, "Obviously, being where I am, I have the ability to take qualified people. Obviously, if this happens to a different player, it's going to be different, but again."
He continued, "I was treated like everyone else. The reason why I kept playing was because we knew exactly how it (clostebol) had entered my system.”
As per the player, his physio used a spray containing a banned substance, clostebol, and he was unaware of it.
The Australian Open winner said, "The process was very long, and it went with an even bigger wait towards the end, because when you feel like, 'Okay, the result is coming', you still don't know what's coming out, but it was not an easy period for me, so I'm happy.”
Sinner expressed that it was a very tough and doubtful time, but he is happy that it is finally over. He hoped that ‘people understand why they let me keep playing and why I got no fault.’