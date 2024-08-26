‘Terminator Zero' plot, cast, and release date unveiled

The Terminator franchise set the internet ablaze with a new comeback anime series, Terminator Zero.
Terminator Zero will mark the first on-screen appearance of the franchise in five years after 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate.
The plot follows the tale of Skynet, a self-aware AI, who stars its war against humanity.
“A soldier from the future travels back in time to protect an AI scientist named Malcolm Lee. Lee is developing a new AI system to counter Skynet's impending attack. As he grapples with the ethical implications of his creation, he is pursued by a relentless assassin from the future. This pursuit significantly impacts the destiny of his three children,” the official synopsis of the show read.
Timothy Olyphant as the new T-800, Sonoya Mizuno, Rosario Dawson, Ann Dowd, and André Holland stars as the main leads in the series.
The highly-anticipated show is set to premiere on Thursday, August 29, 2024.
For the unversed, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Termina were the last shows of the famous franchise.
