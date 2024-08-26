Entertainment

‘Terminator Zero' plot, cast, and release date unveiled

'Terminator Zero' is set to premiere on Thursday, August 29, 2024

  August 26, 2024


The Terminator franchise set the internet ablaze with a new comeback anime series, Terminator Zero.

Terminator Zero will mark the first on-screen appearance of the franchise in five years after 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate.

The plot follows the tale of Skynet, a self-aware AI, who stars its war against humanity.

“A soldier from the future travels back in time to protect an AI scientist named Malcolm Lee. Lee is developing a new AI system to counter Skynet's impending attack. As he grapples with the ethical implications of his creation, he is pursued by a relentless assassin from the future. This pursuit significantly impacts the destiny of his three children,” the official synopsis of the show read.

Timothy Olyphant as the new T-800, Sonoya Mizuno, Rosario Dawson, Ann Dowd, and André Holland stars as the main leads in the series.

The highly-anticipated show is set to premiere on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

For the unversed, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, The Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Termina were the last shows of the famous franchise.

Shortly after the trailer was released, anime fans swarmed the comment section under the trailer video to show their excitement.

