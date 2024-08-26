'Bridgerton' Nicola Coughlan fuels romance rumors with cozy festival appearance

Nicola Coughlan, the beloved actress from the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, has sparked romance rumors after being spotted with actor Jake Dunn at the All Points East festival in London.
The actress, known for her role as Penelope Featherington, was seen getting cozy with Jake, who stars in the Disney+ series Renegade Nell.
The pair attended the festival together, watching Mitski headline, and were photographed together, fueling speculation about their relationship.
Nicola wore a white mini dress and studded ankle boots, while Jake opted for a casual look with an open shirt and black linen trousers.
According to eyewitnesses, the pair blended in with the crowd, but their closeness and affectionate gestures did not go unnoticed.
This is not the first time the pair have been spotted together.
They were also seen at the premiere of Renegade Nell in March, where Nicola posed for a selfie with Jake and his co-star Alice Kremelberg. Jake also spotted at the premeire of Bridgerton.
Nicola was also spotted enjoying a game of Scrabble at a pub in London on July 20th, with a male companion who bears a striking resemblance to Jake.
For the unversed, the All Points East festival seems to be the go-to place for celebrities to confirm their romances.
Just last week, Normal People star Paul Mescal went public with his singer girlfriend Gracie Abrams at the same event.