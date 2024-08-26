Entertainment

'Bridgerton' Nicola Coughlan fuels romance rumors with cozy festival appearance

Nicola Coughlan spotted with 'Renegade Nell's actor Jake Dunn at All Points East Festival

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
Bridgerton Nicola Coughlan fuels romance rumors with cozy festival appearance
'Bridgerton' Nicola Coughlan fuels romance rumors with cozy festival appearance

Nicola Coughlan, the beloved actress from the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, has sparked romance rumors after being spotted with actor Jake Dunn at the All Points East festival in London.

The actress, known for her role as Penelope Featherington, was seen getting cozy with Jake, who stars in the Disney+ series Renegade Nell

The pair attended the festival together, watching Mitski headline, and were photographed together, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Nicola wore a white mini dress and studded ankle boots, while Jake opted for a casual look with an open shirt and black linen trousers. 

According to eyewitnesses, the pair blended in with the crowd, but their closeness and affectionate gestures did not go unnoticed.

PHOTOS: The Sun
PHOTOS: The Sun

This is not the first time the pair have been spotted together.

They were also seen at the premiere of Renegade Nell in March, where Nicola posed for a selfie with Jake and his co-star Alice Kremelberg. Jake also spotted at the premeire of Bridgerton.

Nicola was also spotted enjoying a game of Scrabble at a pub in London on July 20th, with a male companion who bears a striking resemblance to Jake. 

For the unversed, the All Points East festival seems to be the go-to place for celebrities to confirm their romances. 

Just last week, Normal People star Paul Mescal went public with his singer girlfriend Gracie Abrams at the same event.

Moon Clock: The surprising key to future space missions

Moon Clock: The surprising key to future space missions
King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard

King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard
Ben Affleck played ‘puppet master’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary

Ben Affleck played ‘puppet master’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video

Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video

Entertainment News

Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Justin Bieber chooses Hailey’s special manicure for baby announcement
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Selena Gomez shares message of 'hope' amid Benny Blanco engagement rumors
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
‘Terminator Zero' plot, cast, and release date unveiled
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Sabrina Carpenter spills on juiciest ‘Short n’ Sweet’ IG queries
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Ben Affleck distances himself with Jennifer Lopez's kids amid divorce
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
'Gossip Girl' Ed Westwick, 'Supergirl' Amy Jackson get hitched in Italy
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber to host ‘big celebration’ for their ‘miracle’ baby
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
'Mission: Impossible,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ & more receive big wins
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
BTS SUGA apologizes to fellow member for putting 'burden’ on band's name
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Stephen Baldwin reacts to Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby news amid family issues