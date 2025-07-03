Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after nearly dodging life sentence

Sean 'Diddy' Combs won’t be released on bail after being found guilty of serious charges in high-profile trial

  • by Hafsa Noor
  • |
Sean Diddy Combs denied bail after nearly dodging life sentence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after nearly dodging life sentence

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been denied bail after being found guilty of two major charges.

On Wednesday, July 2, judge Arun Subramanian ruled that the music mogul will remain in custody as he awaits sentencing.

The judge shared that Combs' legal team could not prove that he poses "no danger to any person," citing an alleged act of violence against a woman in June 2024.

"You full-throatedly in your closing argument told the jury that there was violence here,” the judge told his lawyers.

This shocking decision follows the rapper's proposal that he be released immediately on a $1 million bond, co-signed by his mother, sister, and the mother of his eldest daughter.

Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

His ex Casandra "Cassie" Ventura's lawyer also broke silence after jurors found him guilty on prostitution charges.

The statement read, "This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice.”

To note, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' sentencing is scheduled for October 3, 2025.

