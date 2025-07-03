Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck team up for crucial decision months after divorce

The Up All Night tour hitmaker and the ‘Argo’ actor make major move with mutual understanding months after their high-profile divorce

  • by Sidra Khan
  • |

Nearly half a year after finalizing their high-profile divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have joined forces for a pivotal decision.

In a new article published by PEOPLE on Wednesday, July 2, it was reported that the 52-year-old American actor and filmmaker and his 55-year-old former wife took a major financial decision based on their mutual understanding.

The former couple, who listed their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market in 2024, has taken it off after being unsuccessful in finding a buyer for a year.

According to a source who spoke to the outlet, JLo and Affleck made the “business decision” together as they have been “hesitant” to take a big loss.

"While they've been hoping to sell the property, they've also been hesitant to take a big loss. They lowered the price to get more interest and when this didn't happen, they were advised to take it off the market. It was a business decision that they made together,” shared the insider.

Meanwhile, a real estate source stated, "It's a rough sellers market and especially for that price point. Taking it off the market until it's more of a seller friendly climate, seems like the smartest decision."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first listed their Beverly Hills lavish estate last July for $68 million. With no one willing to purchase the mansion, the ex-couple significantly reduced the price to $59.5 million after 10 months.

As of July 2, the Unstoppable actress and the Argo actor have removed the property from the market.

