Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck team up for crucial decision months after divorce

Nearly half a year after finalizing their high-profile divorce, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have joined forces for a pivotal decision.
In a new article published by PEOPLE on Wednesday, July 2, it was reported that the 52-year-old American actor and filmmaker and his 55-year-old former wife took a major financial decision based on their mutual understanding.
The former couple, who listed their $60 million Beverly Hills mansion on the market in 2024, has taken it off after being unsuccessful in finding a buyer for a year.
According to a source who spoke to the outlet, JLo and Affleck made the “business decision” together as they have been “hesitant” to take a big loss.
"While they've been hoping to sell the property, they've also been hesitant to take a big loss. They lowered the price to get more interest and when this didn't happen, they were advised to take it off the market. It was a business decision that they made together,” shared the insider.
Meanwhile, a real estate source stated, "It's a rough sellers market and especially for that price point. Taking it off the market until it's more of a seller friendly climate, seems like the smartest decision."
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first listed their Beverly Hills lavish estate last July for $68 million. With no one willing to purchase the mansion, the ex-couple significantly reduced the price to $59.5 million after 10 months.
As of July 2, the Unstoppable actress and the Argo actor have removed the property from the market.