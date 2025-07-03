Brad Pitt issues warning to young actors for chasing franchises, superhero roles

Brad Pitt is sharing some words of wisdom for the next generation of actors.
The 61-year-old actor joined Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday, July 2, to promote his latest sports flick, F1.
While speaking, Jason confessed on how much the NFL has evolved during the 13 years he and Travis have played professionally.
“It was just very relatable for us watching that as a veteran football player,” he told Pitt of F1.
Responding to Jason’s confession, the Fight Club actor replied, “I like watching what the new generations are coming in with. To see what they're up against and also the way they negotiate their way through it. I feel like they enjoy it more.”
The Academy Award winner then went on to share a valuable advice for young actors, who are trying hard to lead franchise.
“They also get caught up in like, have to have a franchise or have to have a superhero or something like that, which I keep going, ‘Don't. Don't. They will die,’” Pitt said.
During his decades-long career, Brad Pitt has only appeared in one franchise: Steven Soderbergh's Oceans trilogy, which includes 2001’s Ocean's Eleven, 2004’s Ocean's Twelve and 2007’s Ocean's Thirteen.
The closest he’s ever been to joining a comic book franchise was with his cameo appearance in Deadpool 2 back in 2018.