Brad Pitt issues warning to young actors for chasing franchises, superhero roles

The 61-year-old actor joined Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday

  • by Ume Umema
  • |
Brad Pitt issues warning to young actors for chasing franchises, superhero roles
Brad Pitt issues warning to young actors for chasing franchises, superhero roles

Brad Pitt is sharing some words of wisdom for the next generation of actors.

The 61-year-old actor joined Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast on Wednesday, July 2, to promote his latest sports flick, F1.

While speaking, Jason confessed on how much the NFL has evolved during the 13 years he and Travis have played professionally.

“It was just very relatable for us watching that as a veteran football player,” he told Pitt of F1.

Responding to Jason’s confession, the Fight Club actor replied, “I like watching what the new generations are coming in with. To see what they're up against and also the way they negotiate their way through it. I feel like they enjoy it more.”

The Academy Award winner then went on to share a valuable advice for young actors, who are trying hard to lead franchise.

“They also get caught up in like, have to have a franchise or have to have a superhero or something like that, which I keep going, ‘Don't. Don't. They will die,’” Pitt said.

During his decades-long career, Brad Pitt has only appeared in one franchise: Steven Soderbergh's Oceans trilogy, which includes 2001’s Ocean's Eleven, 2004’s Ocean's Twelve and 2007’s Ocean's Thirteen.

The closest he’s ever been to joining a comic book franchise was with his cameo appearance in Deadpool 2 back in 2018.

Read more : Entertainment
Khloé Kardashian makes sombre confession about ex Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian makes sombre confession about ex Lamar Odom
Khloé Kardashian reveals poignant lesson she learned from divorce with Lamar Odom
Why Sydney Sweeney attended Bezos-Sánchez’s wedding despite not being friends?
Why Sydney Sweeney attended Bezos-Sánchez’s wedding despite not being friends?
Major reason behind Sydney Sweeney’s appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding revealed
‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis hospitalised in painful update
‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis hospitalised in painful update
Connie Francis' hit track ‘Pretty Little Baby’ recently became viral on social media platforms
Rita Ora reveals true feelings on Beyoncé as she addresses Jay Z cheating rumors
Rita Ora reveals true feelings on Beyoncé as she addresses Jay Z cheating rumors
Rita Ora has revealed how Beyoncé became her "protector" during the challenging time
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck team up for crucial decision months after divorce
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck team up for crucial decision months after divorce
The Up All Night tour hitmaker and the ‘Argo’ actor make major move with mutual understanding months after their high-profile divorce
Diddy’s mom, kids react to his major triumph in sex trafficking case
Diddy’s mom, kids react to his major triumph in sex trafficking case
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been found not guilty of the most serious charges in his sex trafficking and racketeering case
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after nearly dodging life sentence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after nearly dodging life sentence
Sean 'Diddy' Combs won’t be released on bail after being found guilty of serious charges in high-profile trial
Miley Cyrus celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame honour with nostalgic trip
Miley Cyrus celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame honour with nostalgic trip
The Disney star was announced a honoree of the Walk of Fame’s 2026 class during a press conference on Wednesday
‘Last of Us’ Shocker: Neil Druckmann steps down from HBO series
‘Last of Us’ Shocker: Neil Druckmann steps down from HBO series
Neil Druckmann will completely shift to his role at 'Naughty Dog', including writing and directing the studio’s exhilarating next game
Brad Pitt admits only two famous women have ever left him speechless
Brad Pitt admits only two famous women have ever left him speechless
'F1' star opened up about the two female costars who left him starstruck
Cassie's legal team shares first statement after 'Diddy' acquitted serious charges
Cassie's legal team shares first statement after 'Diddy' acquitted serious charges
Sean 'Diddy' Combs was still found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution
Sean 'Diddy' Combs found innocent of serious charges in latest court ruling
Sean 'Diddy' Combs found innocent of serious charges in latest court ruling
The disgraced hip-hop mogul was arrested in September last year over the serious charges of racketeering and trafficking