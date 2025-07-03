Miley Cyrus celebrates Hollywood Walk of Fame honor with nostalgic trip

The Disney star was announced a honoree of the Walk of Fame’s 2026 class during a press conference on Wednesday

  • by Ume Umema
Miley Cyrus is celebrating Hollywood Walk of Fame honor with taking a trip down a memory lane!

On Wednesday, July 2, the Disney star was announced a honoree of the Walk of Fame’s 2026 class during a press conference.

Soon after the news broke, Cyrus took to her Instagram account to express her heartfelt gratitude on receiving the prestigious honor.

“Honored to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” the 32-year-old singer-songwriter wrote in the caption alongside a clip of the music video to her new track, Walk of Fame.

She went on to share, “When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him.”

“We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise. To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you,” Cyrus further added.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has announced 35 deserving honorees including music, film, television, theater, and sports entertainment.

In addition to Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Josh Groban, Gordon Ramsay and Shaquille O’Neal are also included in the list.

