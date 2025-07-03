Diddy’s mom, kids react to his major triumph in sex trafficking case

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mom and children have expressed their relief and joy after his acquittal on serious charges.
On Wednesday, July 2, the 55-year-old American rapper was found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking but was convicted of a less serious prostitution charge following a high-profile trial in New York.
Reacting to Diddy’s major legal triumph, his mother Janice Combs and some of his seven children shared their views on the latest development in the rapper’s case.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, the 85-year-old mom of the I’ll Be Missing You rapper said, “I feel incredible. I feel good,' moments after her son was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.”
While the rapper was convicted of a prostitution offense, his kids celebrated the verdict by sharing that they were overfilled with joy at Manhattan federal court house.
Delighted over his father’s acquittal, Christian Combs, 27, expressed, “First thing I'm gonna do is hug my Pops!”
Adding to his statement, Christian stated that he and his siblings were “hopeful” but that “you never know.”
Meanwhile, Justin Combs, 31, shared that he is “so happy” with the verdict.
At the court, Diddy’s 18-year-old daughter Chance Combs and his 33-year-old adopted son Quincy Brown were also present.
While Sean Combs has been acquitted of the most serious charges in his sex trafficking and racketeering case, he is still denied a bail, as Judge Arun Subramanian shared that the rapper’s legal team could not prove that he poses “no danger to any person.”