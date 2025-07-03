Rita Ora reveals true feelings on Beyoncé as she addresses Jay Z cheating rumors

Rita Ora is once again addressing “Becky with the good hair” rumours!
Back in 2016, Beyoncé released a smash hit album Lemonade which featured lyrics about cheating.
In the track, Sorry, the singer famously referenced a mysterious woman, “Becky with the good hair” which sparked widespread speculation about alleged infidelity by her husband Jay-Z and Rita unexpectedly found herself at the center of the storm.
Now, during her new appearance at Begin Again with Davina McCall podcast, Rita opened up about how Beyoncé came to her defense at the time of speculation.
“Behind closed doors, [Beyonce] is literally my fairy godmother, she was my protector - that's what's insane because there was nothing but love,” the British singer and actress said.
Rita further added, “And, you know, again, being signed to Jay-Z, her husband, she being my biggest inspiration, she came to my first show in New York at The Box and I sang Say My Name in front of Beyoncé when I was 21.”
The For You singer went on to admit that she was the whole situation made her genuinely upset because Beyoncé is a “big sister” who has always “looked after” her in the industry.
“It wasn't real, I wish I had good hair!” she further joked.
Earlier to this, Rita Ora denied the rumors about being “Becky” on the song Sorry during her appearance at BBC podcast, Louis Theroux Interviews.... in December 2022.