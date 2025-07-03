‘Pretty Little Baby’ singer Connie Francis hospitalised in painful update

Connie Francis' hit track ‘Pretty Little Baby’ recently became viral on social media platforms

  • by Hafsa Noor
  • |
Connie Francis has announced that she has been hospitalized in a painful health update.

The veteran singer, who’s 1962 single Pretty Little Baby became a hit on social media lately, shared that she wad admitted into a hospital in Florida on Wednesday, July 2.

A radio personality Cousin Brucie shared shared the shocking news on a Facebook page, noting, “Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavor to keep you updated. Love, Connie.”

A few hours later, Connie revealed that she was “back in hospital” and “undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain” she has been suffering from.

The Lipstick on Your Collar crooner wrote, referencing Cousin’s earlier Facebook announcement, “I had hoped to take part in Brucie's show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip.”

Connie concluded the post, “Thank you all for your kind thoughts, words and prayers. They mean so much! Love, Connie.”

A hip injury had temporarily put her in a wheelchair, the musician previously revealed to PEOPLE, but the reason for her recent hospital visit is unknown.

