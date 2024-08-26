Kate Middleton sends powerful message with ‘positive and upbeat’ health status

The Princess of Wales Catherine Elizabeth Middleton latest appearance at the Crathie Church in Balmoral has dropped major hints about her health and recovery amid cancer.
Kate Middleton exuded relaxed and happy vibes as she joined her husband Prince William, father-in-law King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla for a Sunday service, days after her last public appearance at Wimbledon.
Speaking to Mirror, the body language expert Judi James analyzed Kate’s latest outing, noting, “Kate looks chatty and animated here and as she turns her head to speak her brows are raised."
According to Judi, the mother-of-three, who was sitting on the passenger seat of a car driven by William, looked “relaxed”
Judi continued, "But there is one even stronger sign of authentic, relaxed happiness. We can see her teeth gleaming in a smile that is mirrored by William’s smile as they drive to church."
“The important ‘tell’ though comes from the very distinct dimple we can see at the side of her cheek, which suggests she’s truly enjoying the outing as well as the company in the car,” she noted.
“The hat with its feather gives a jaunty look too, making Kate look positive and upbeat here,” added the body language expert of Kate’s outfit for the day.
This was Kate Middleton’s third public appearance since cancer diagnosis as she previously joined the royal family at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London in June, and presented Carlos Alcaraz his championship trophy at Wimbledon in July.