Health

Study finds seaweed may slow down Parkinson's disease

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
A recent study published in 2024 suggests that consuming the seaweed Ecklonia cava may help prevent or slow down Parkinson's disease.

Researchers found that antioxidants present in the seaweed protected neurons from free radicals, which can cause the debilitating disease.

Parkinson's disease affects the nervous system, causing symptoms like shaking, stiffness, and difficulty moving.

While there is no cure yet, dietary antioxidants have been linked to prevention. Previous studies have found that antioxidants like resveratrol, ellagic acid, and α-lipoic acid may protect dopamine-producing neurons in the brain.

In the latest study, Japanese researchers induced Parkinson's disease in mice using a pesticide and then fed some with antioxidants from Ecklonia cava.

The results showed that the neurons producing dopamine in the brain were protected, and the mice had fewer Parkinson's symptoms.

The study's lead author, Dr. Marine Krzisch, said, "Our findings suggest that Ecklonia cava may be a useful addition to a healthy diet in preventing or slowing down Parkinson's disease."

However, Dr. Krzisch also noted that more research is needed to confirm the efficacy of Ecklonia cava in human beings.

Health News

Busy schedule? These simple eating habits can help transform your health
Keto diet: New ally in fight against pancreatic cancer? Find out
Discover 5 surprising benefits of green tea
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
5 alarming ways ‘sugar’ is sabotaging your health
Is plastic invading our brains? Scientists discover alarming findings
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
WHO eases vaccine purchase rules for partners to address mpox outbreak
Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection
Thailand reports first case of 'severe' mpox strain as global spread continues
Scrolling? you are likely boosting your boredom, study
Matthew Perry's death highlights thin line between Ketamine use and abuse: Details