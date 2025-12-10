Health
FDA recalls commonly prescribed blood pressure medication

A widely prescribed drug has been recalled due to potential contamination with another drug.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has recalled over 11,100 bottles of the blood pressure medication drugs, bisoprolol fumarate and hydrochlorothiazide.

The recalled medications are commonly used to treat hypertension by inhibiting beta-1 receptor in the heart, and regulates your blood pressure.

On December 1, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a recall notice, stating that experimenting with reserve samples detected the presence of ezetimibe, a drug used for the treatment of cholestrol.

It is important to note that the recall was classified as Class III, hinting that exposure to the product is “not likely to cause adverse health consequences,” as per the FDA.

Affected doses include 2.5mg and 6.25mg tablets.

Details of affected packages are:

30-count bottles (NDC-68462-878-30)

100-count bottles (NDC-68462-878-01)

500-count bottles (NDC-68462-878-05)

The recalled drugs have expiration dates spanning from November 2025 to May 2026.

Nearly 11,136 bottles were recalled in total.

However, the FDA has yet to provide instructions for people who have already purchased the recalled products.

As mentioned earlier, Bisoprolol/hydrochlorothiazide is a broadly prescribed drug for managing high blood pressure, and Ziac is often used across the United States.

The situtation is currently being reviewed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and the FDA.

