Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Health

Winter health alert: Here’s how to know if its flu or COVID

Flu symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, fatigue, cough, headaches, and body aches

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Winter health alert: Here’s how to know if its flu or COVID
Winter health alert: Here’s how to know if its flu or COVID

Winter is a season of joy, and a time of togetherness, but it also comes with flu and cold.

Many people contract various viruses, cold, and flu during this time, they start experiencing symptoms like coughing, fatigue, or fever; however, it is difficult to tell whether it’s the flu, bronchitis, and COVID-19.

Flu and cold viruses surge during the months of December to February, and health experts stated vaccination remains the best way to keep yourself safe and protected.

CDC strongly advised people to receive a flu shot every year, which is accessible for free or at low cost at pharmacies,clinics, and health departments across Michigan.

You Might Like:

How to determine whether it's flu or COVID?

Flu symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, fatigue, cough, headaches, and body aches.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 symptoms overlap with the flu that includes fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, and congestion, but COVID can also cause loss of taste or smell.

COVID symptoms may show up to 14 days after exposure, compared to flu symptoms which usually appear within four days.

The latest COVID variant, XFG (Stratus), causes similar symptoms, including congestion, fever, headache, and muscle aches.

Another subvariant, NB.1.8.1 (Nimbus), causes severe throat pain, sometimes called “razor blade throat.”

FDA recalls commonly prescribed blood pressure medication

FDA recalls commonly prescribed blood pressure medication
Vitamin K shot refusals increase, putting neonates at risk, study

Vitamin K shot refusals increase, putting neonates at risk, study
Heat exposure associated with delays in young children’s learning

Heat exposure associated with delays in young children’s learning
UK hospitals reintroduce masks amid sharp rise in 'super flu'

UK hospitals reintroduce masks amid sharp rise in 'super flu'
New mpox variant detected in UK after traveler returns from Asia

New mpox variant detected in UK after traveler returns from Asia
How to keep healthy habits intact during holidays? Experts reveal roadmap

How to keep healthy habits intact during holidays? Experts reveal roadmap
Simple tips to maintain health during holiday chaos

Simple tips to maintain health during holiday chaos
Laughing gas shows sudden relief for severe depression, study reveals

Laughing gas shows sudden relief for severe depression, study reveals
Deadly mushroom outbreak terrifies California: One dead, several sick

Deadly mushroom outbreak terrifies California: One dead, several sick
Diabetes associated with increased risk of sudden cardiac death

Diabetes associated with increased risk of sudden cardiac death
China reports major flu surge in 17 provincial regions

China reports major flu surge in 17 provincial regions
CDC advisers vote to end universal hepatitis B shot at birth

CDC advisers vote to end universal hepatitis B shot at birth

Latest News

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father

King Charles gives speech on ‘peace’ as Meghan Markle sends letter to father
Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Nobel Peace Prize winner in Oslo as daughter set to accept award

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer

Tom Holland’s ‘The Odyssey’ set to premiere 6-minute extended trailer
FDA recalls commonly prescribed blood pressure medication

FDA recalls commonly prescribed blood pressure medication