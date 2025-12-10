Winter is a season of joy, and a time of togetherness, but it also comes with flu and cold.
Many people contract various viruses, cold, and flu during this time, they start experiencing symptoms like coughing, fatigue, or fever; however, it is difficult to tell whether it’s the flu, bronchitis, and COVID-19.
Flu and cold viruses surge during the months of December to February, and health experts stated vaccination remains the best way to keep yourself safe and protected.
CDC strongly advised people to receive a flu shot every year, which is accessible for free or at low cost at pharmacies,clinics, and health departments across Michigan.
How to determine whether it's flu or COVID?
Flu symptoms include fever, runny nose, sore throat, fatigue, cough, headaches, and body aches.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 symptoms overlap with the flu that includes fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, and congestion, but COVID can also cause loss of taste or smell.
COVID symptoms may show up to 14 days after exposure, compared to flu symptoms which usually appear within four days.
The latest COVID variant, XFG (Stratus), causes similar symptoms, including congestion, fever, headache, and muscle aches.
Another subvariant, NB.1.8.1 (Nimbus), causes severe throat pain, sometimes called “razor blade throat.”