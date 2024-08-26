'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2 trailer shows Emily on new love adventure in Rome

Emily in Paris Season 4 part 2 trailer takes fans on a fun-filled and romantic ride to Rome!
Lily Collins’ Emily is set to embark on a new journey to Rome in part two of season four, after having time of her life in Paris.
The new trailer of season 4 showcases Emily still reeling from the pain of seeing Gabriel, the love of her life with his to-be-born baby’s mother and ex Camille.
In the midst of her bittersweet feelings, Emily is forced to set out on a work assignment to Rome, where she meets her new love-interest, Marcello Muratori.
As good-looking and charming as Gabriel, Marcello succeeds in winning over Emily only to fall apart from her because of the handsome chef.
The anticipated trailer of season 4 part two, released on August 26, 2024, has sent a wave of huge excitement and curiosity among fans.
One fan commented, “Excited to see Rome through Emily’s eyes.”
Another wrote, “I love Emily in Rome, new guy, new adventures... Bring it on! :)”
Emily in Paris, sorry, Rome season 4, part two is set to hit the streaming platform Netflix on September 12, 2024.