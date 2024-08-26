Entertainment

'Emily in Paris' season 4 part 2 trailer shows Emily on new love adventure in Rome

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 part two will release on Netflix on September 12, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024


Emily in Paris Season 4 part 2 trailer takes fans on a fun-filled and romantic ride to Rome!

Lily Collins’ Emily is set to embark on a new journey to Rome in part two of season four, after having time of her life in Paris.

The new trailer of season 4 showcases Emily still reeling from the pain of seeing Gabriel, the love of her life with his to-be-born baby’s mother and ex Camille.

In the midst of her bittersweet feelings, Emily is forced to set out on a work assignment to Rome, where she meets her new love-interest, Marcello Muratori.

As good-looking and charming as Gabriel, Marcello succeeds in winning over Emily only to fall apart from her because of the handsome chef.

The anticipated trailer of season 4 part two, released on August 26, 2024, has sent a wave of huge excitement and curiosity among fans.

One fan commented, “Excited to see Rome through Emily’s eyes.”

Another wrote, “I love Emily in Rome, new guy, new adventures... Bring it on! :)”

Emily in Paris, sorry, Rome season 4, part two is set to hit the streaming platform Netflix on September 12, 2024.

Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer

Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer
London tower block fire: 100 evacuated as blaze declared 'Major incident’

London tower block fire: 100 evacuated as blaze declared 'Major incident’
Titanic era’s oldest living man John Alfred celebrates 112th birthday

Titanic era’s oldest living man John Alfred celebrates 112th birthday
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls

WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls

Entertainment News

WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Selena Gomez sets internet ablaze with Spanish musical 'Emilia Pérez' trailer
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes surprising revelation about himself
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Taylor Swift’s rivalry with Oasis ignited by ex-boyfriend Matty Healy
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Justin Bieber’s fatherhood shines with son Jack Blues: ‘Already a great dad’
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Ben Affleck played ‘puppet master’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Justin Bieber chooses Hailey’s special manicure for baby announcement
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Selena Gomez shares message of 'hope' amid Benny Blanco engagement rumors
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
'Bridgerton' Nicola Coughlan fuels romance rumors with cozy festival appearance
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
‘Terminator Zero' plot, cast, and release date unveiled
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Sabrina Carpenter spills on juiciest ‘Short n’ Sweet’ IG queries
WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls
Ben Affleck distances himself with Jennifer Lopez's kids amid divorce