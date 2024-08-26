Entertainment

Taylor Swift ex Joe Alwyn makes surprising revelation about himself

Joe Alwyn flaunts giving Emma Stone a haircut for recent film ‘Kinds of Kindness’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024


Emma Stone gave her Kinds of Kindness co-star Joe Alwyn the green light to cut her hair!

The film’s cast recorded a special Q&A session with director Yorgos Lanthimos that saw the actor revealing how he gave his co-star Stone a haircut for the movie. PEOPLE Magazine exclusively shared the video.

Among all the questions, one asked, “What is something fans would be surprised to know about Emma Stone?”

Participating in the answer, the Conversations with Friends star said, "She is also trustworthy. I cut her hair, which just means cutting off her ponytail, but even so!"

"Still! That could go bad,” reacted the cast member Mamoudou Athie.

Athie also praised the La La Land actress, saying, “She's very funny. I mean, I guess you could see her movies and assume that, maybe."

In the video, the cast also shed light on ways they lightened the mood on set.

"As dark as some of the subject matter and scenes are, there is really a sense of play and exploration. It feels like some sort of weird summer camp or something,” said Jesse Plemons.

Kinds of Kindness is all set to become available on digital on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. The movie will also feature some of the bonus BTS and deleted scenes.

