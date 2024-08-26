Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to soon introduce filters and AR effects for video calls

WhatsApp's new feature willoffer real-time touch-up filters, and a special mode for low-light conditions

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
WhatsApp is regularly rolling out fresh and thrilling features to enhance its platform.

A recent report suggests that WhatsApp is launching a feature that includes augmented reality (AR) effects and filters for video calls.

According to the feature tracker WABetaInfo, this update allows users to adjust lighting and surroundings, apply real-time touch-up filters, and use a special mode for low-light conditions.

Initially spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.16.7 in July, the AR feature has now been rolled out to iOS with the version 24.15.10.70 update via the TestFlight program.

The new AR capabilities include dynamic facial filters, which let users change the color tone of their video feed, and a background editing tool that can blur or replace backgrounds with presets.

The iOS beta update also adds two modes: touch-up and low-light. The touch-up mode smooths the skin and removes blemishes, while the low-light mode improves visibility in dim environments.

Currently, this feature is available only to beta testers using Apple’s TestFlight, with a wider release expected in the next few weeks.

