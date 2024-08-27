Novak Djokovic kicks off US Open bid with win over Radu Albot

Sports

  • August 27, 2024
Serbian tennis star, Novak Djokovic begins his US Open 2024 journey with a dominant win over Radu Albot in the first round.

The 24 Grand Slam title winner is eyeing winning his 25 Grand Slam singles title after winning his maiden gold medal in the Paris Olympics earlier in August.

According to Sky News, the defending champion Djokovic comfortably defeated Albot, 6-2 6-2 6-4, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, August 27 to claim his record 78th win at Flushing Meadows Court.

Djokovic, after winning the first round of the tournament, said, “I wasn't aware of it, to be honest. It's the biggest stadium, definitely the loudest we have in the history of our sport. The night sessions are the best in the world on Arthur Ashe, and ever since the roof was introduced, it has become even louder.”

He further added, “Electric atmosphere. Incredible energy. Obviously, with some new rules this year and the crowd able to move around, there are a lot of things happening on the court.”

The 37-year-old expressed, “I wanted to kickstart the tournament in the right way, and I think I did."

Djokovic will face Laslo Djere in the second round on Wednesday, August 26.

Sports News

Shahid Afridi celebrates grandson’s arrival with a heartfelt welcome at home
Legendary football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at age 76
Ramiz Raja slams Pakistani fast bowlers after historic loss to Bangladesh
Shaheen Afridi pens heartwarming note on arrival of son: ‘Life just got better’
David Beckham, Tom Brady meet ‘greatest’ Lionel Messi at Inter Miami game
Jannik Sinner breaks silence of doping controversy: ‘Very tough time’
Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIUU’ celebration takes spotlight as Alcaraz mimic the iconic move
Bangladesh writes history with maiden Test win against Pakistan
Fatima Sana named as new captain of Pakistan women's team for T20 World Cup
Shaheen Afridi celebrates son's birth with heartfelt on-field celebration
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz react to Jannik Sinner’s doping controversy
Lando Norris takes pole position from Max Verstappen at Dutch GP qualifying