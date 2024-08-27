Novak Djokovic kicks off US Open bid with win over Radu Albot

Serbian tennis star, Novak Djokovic begins his US Open 2024 journey with a dominant win over Radu Albot in the first round.
The 24 Grand Slam title winner is eyeing winning his 25 Grand Slam singles title after winning his maiden gold medal in the Paris Olympics earlier in August.
According to Sky News, the defending champion Djokovic comfortably defeated Albot, 6-2 6-2 6-4, at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday, August 27 to claim his record 78th win at Flushing Meadows Court.
Djokovic, after winning the first round of the tournament, said, “I wasn't aware of it, to be honest. It's the biggest stadium, definitely the loudest we have in the history of our sport. The night sessions are the best in the world on Arthur Ashe, and ever since the roof was introduced, it has become even louder.”
He further added, “Electric atmosphere. Incredible energy. Obviously, with some new rules this year and the crowd able to move around, there are a lot of things happening on the court.”
The 37-year-old expressed, “I wanted to kickstart the tournament in the right way, and I think I did."
Djokovic will face Laslo Djere in the second round on Wednesday, August 26.