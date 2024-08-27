Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement after historic YouTube channel launch

Portuguese star footballer reveals the name of his farewell football club

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo has dropped a major hint about his retirement after the record-breaking launch of his YouTube channel.

According to Forbes, a former Real Madrid and Manchester United player in a recent interview revealed the name of the finals club, retirement, and post-retirement plans.

Talking to the Portuguese outlet Now he said, "I don't know if I'll finish soon or in two or three years. But, possibly, it will be at Al Nassr. It's the team where I'm happy, where I'm good, and where I feel good, both in the country and in the league."

He continued, "That's why, most likely, I can finish my career at Al Nassr. I'm very happy to play in the Arab League, and I want to continue.”

Ronaldo revealed, "When I leave the national team, I won't tell anyone in advance, and it will be a very spontaneous decision on my part, but also a very well-thought-out one.”

However, he said that right now he wants to play for the national team in the upcoming matches and the Nations League.

The Al Nassr player also clarified all the speculations about his post-retirement plans, saying, "At the moment, I'm not thinking about being a coach of the first team or any team. It doesn't even cross my mind; I've never thought about it.”

The 39-year-old stressed, "I don't see my future going through that. I see myself doing other things outside of football, but only God knows what the future holds."

Currently, Ronaldo is playing in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr.

Sports News

