Adam Sandler reveals his accidental fashion secrets

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024
Adam Sandler is still reigning as the public’s accidental fashion icon.

In a new interview with Ajay Porter, he only talked through his outfit, which comprised of mismatched sneakers as well as a sweater worn to “cover his stomach.”

Then came the naughty question, which asked the actor to spit out some fashion pieces he can’t do without.

“Sneakers that fit… It don’t matter if they’re dirty or not, as long as they’re fitting and not hurting,” Adam Sandler gave away.

People Magazine reported that the other things were “nice socks and goofy shirts.”

Going on, the comedian addressed his unusual clothing choices that have got people talking the talk for years.

He insisted, “Whatever is in the closet I grab it. I think I got a bunch of the same socks, underwear is kinda similar too.”

“I grab it, I don't think about it much. Most people make fun of me in my family, but I keep moving,” Adam Sandler added.

He then slipped in a quick joke about having thrown own his sweater “like five years ago” and having “forgotten about that thing” until realizing that it was “shorter than usual.”

Blake Lively's sister breaks silence on fan's remark amid 'It Ends With Us' feud
Ariana Grande's 'My Everything' hits 10 with massive surprise treat
Meryl Streep, Martin Short spark 'romance' buzz at 'Only Murders' premiere
Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters' drops chilling teaser of Menendez brothers' murders
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce receives HUGE offer after singer's recent setback
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' vibes take over Amaarae's playlist
Ben Affleck's romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Oasis SEALS comeback with CRAZIEST reconciliation stunt ever
Kanye West hit with another lawsuit as teenagers made unique demands
Halle Berry's ex slams her sole custody bid as 'draconian' in ongoing dispute
Keke Palmer gives hilarious response to pregnancy query on her birthday post