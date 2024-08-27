Adam Sandler reveals his accidental fashion secrets

Adam Sandler is still reigning as the public’s accidental fashion icon.
In a new interview with Ajay Porter, he only talked through his outfit, which comprised of mismatched sneakers as well as a sweater worn to “cover his stomach.”
Then came the naughty question, which asked the actor to spit out some fashion pieces he can’t do without.
“Sneakers that fit… It don’t matter if they’re dirty or not, as long as they’re fitting and not hurting,” Adam Sandler gave away.
People Magazine reported that the other things were “nice socks and goofy shirts.”
Going on, the comedian addressed his unusual clothing choices that have got people talking the talk for years.
He insisted, “Whatever is in the closet I grab it. I think I got a bunch of the same socks, underwear is kinda similar too.”
“I grab it, I don't think about it much. Most people make fun of me in my family, but I keep moving,” Adam Sandler added.
He then slipped in a quick joke about having thrown own his sweater “like five years ago” and having “forgotten about that thing” until realizing that it was “shorter than usual.”