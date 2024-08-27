Entertainment

Blake Lively’s sister breaks silence on fan’s remark amid ‘It Ends With Us’ feud

Blake Lively received public backlash for her recent controversies

  • August 27, 2024
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us drama never seems to “end!”

The actress, who rang in her 37th birthday in the presence of her A-listed pals at BFF Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion on Sunday, August 25, has been under fire for quite some time over her ongoing controversies.

Recently, one of the actress’ fans dropped a comment on her sister, Robyn Lively’s post about Lively’s birthday, stating, “Blake is a lovely human being! I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her are so much greater than the negative voices. Happy Birthday, Blake!!”

The Shallow actress’ sister replied to the comment, “Thank you for this.”

“That’s my birthday queen right there! I love this girl, my sister, my best friend, my little piggyback buddy! You are one of the best humans I know. HAPPY birthday, sissy britches!” Robyn captioned her Instagram birthday wish.


Along with the current Baldoni feud that reportedly was over some on-set issues and the creative differences, the A Simple Life actress has been receiving backlash over “mean girl” comments in the wake of the viral 2016 interview controversy.

Ariana Grande’s ‘My Everything’ hits 10 with massive surprise treat
Meryl Streep, Martin Short spark ‘romance’ buzz at ‘Only Murders’ premiere
Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monsters’ drops chilling teaser of Menendez brothers’ murders
Adam Sandler reveals his accidental fashion secrets
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce receives HUGE offer after singer's recent setback
Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Short n’ Sweet’ vibes take over Amaarae’s playlist
Ben Affleck’s romance with Kick Kennedy gets fresh development
Jenna Ortega breaks silence on her romance rumours with Johnny Depp
Oasis SEALS comeback with CRAZIEST reconciliation stunt ever
Kanye West hit with another lawsuit as teenagers made unique demands
Halle Berry’s ex slams her sole custody bid as ‘draconian’ in ongoing dispute
Keke Palmer gives hilarious response to pregnancy query on her birthday post