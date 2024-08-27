Blake Lively’s sister breaks silence on fan’s remark amid ‘It Ends With Us’ feud

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us drama never seems to “end!”
The actress, who rang in her 37th birthday in the presence of her A-listed pals at BFF Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion on Sunday, August 25, has been under fire for quite some time over her ongoing controversies.
Recently, one of the actress’ fans dropped a comment on her sister, Robyn Lively’s post about Lively’s birthday, stating, “Blake is a lovely human being! I hope she knows that the multitudes of people who love her are so much greater than the negative voices. Happy Birthday, Blake!!”
The Shallow actress’ sister replied to the comment, “Thank you for this.”
“That’s my birthday queen right there! I love this girl, my sister, my best friend, my little piggyback buddy! You are one of the best humans I know. HAPPY birthday, sissy britches!” Robyn captioned her Instagram birthday wish.
Along with the current Baldoni feud that reportedly was over some on-set issues and the creative differences, the A Simple Life actress has been receiving backlash over “mean girl” comments in the wake of the viral 2016 interview controversy.