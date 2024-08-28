Jacqueline Fernandez shares nostalgic childhood photo 'Forging Ahead'

Jacqueline Fernandez uncovered a charming snapshot from her early years featuring her love for horse riding.
Turning to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the SriLankan actress and model delighted her entire fan base with a lovely picture.
In the photo, Fernandez sparked admiration for her cuteness in an adorable baby outfit as she rides a horse with her smile shining bright.
The post was captioned, " Forging ahead."
To note, the diva's post has amassed intense affection from her fans, who rushed to the comments section.
One IG user wrote, " You look so adorable and cute. Keep smiling."
" Who is this cute lil angel?" the second penned.
" You're a storm rider, " commented the third.
" Cutest," the fourth expressed.
It is pertinent to mention that Fernandez made her acting debut in 2009 with the fantasy action-comedy Aladin,
Her filmography includes Race 2, Kick, Roy, Brothers, Housefull 3, Dishoom, A Gentleman, Judwaa 2, Race 3, Drive, Mrs. Serial Killer, Bhoot Police, Bachchhan Paandey, Vikrant Rona, Ram Setu, and Cirkus.
Looking ahead, Jacqueline Fernandez has projects Fateh and Welcome To The Jungle lined up.