Carlos Alcaraz begins US Open campaign with dominant win over Li Tu

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz kicks off his US Open bid with a dominant win against Li Tu.
According to Associated Press, Alcaraz, in his tournament opener on Tuesday, August 27, defeated Australian tennis player Li Tu 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of Flushing Meadows.
The Wimbledon 2024 title winner said, “I’m really happy to get through and get a chance to be better in the next round. Obviously, I felt well on the court. I think I hit the ball well. I moved well.”
Alcaraz, who is fighting for the second US Open title, added, “A few things that I have to improve if I want to, you know, keep going in the draw, but obviously I have to give credit to him as well that he played really good tennis and today surprised me a little bit in the second set.”
He praised Tu for his aggressive performance, saying, “After the first set, I made just two unforced errors; in the second set, I made 18. He started to play better."
The 21-year-old continued, "That’s obviously serving better, playing more aggressively, and not making a lot of mistakes that he did in the first set.”
Alcaraz will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round on Friday, August 29.