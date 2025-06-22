Tom Brady heaps praise on LeBron James at Fanatics Fest

Tom Brady and LeBron James engaged in a meaningful conversation at the largest arena for sports fans

LeBron James has received immense praise from NFL legend Tom Brady at the New York City event both stars were attending.

At the Fanatics Fest, Tom was accompanied by LeBron, Victor Wembanyama and a renowned streamer, Kai Cenat, at a panel where they discuss a range of topics.

During the live episode of The Shop, the seven-time Super Bowl champion gushed about the Los Angeles Lakers forward.

"With the intensity that's been on him, the Olympics, the different teams that he's been on, he's always done things the right way," Brady shared.

Expressing his honest thoughts about LeBron, the 47-year-old noted, "He's always risen above all the noise and B.S. and continued to deliver."

Referring to him as his GOAT, Tom addressed the audience as he added, "So you're witnessing the greatest ever and I hope you guys all appreciate that."

LeBron James has proven himself to be deserving of the title, as throughout his 22 years of NBA career, he has bagged four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, and four NBA MVPs.

Moreover, the No. 23 is a 21-time All-Star, 21-time All-NBA selection, and a six-time All-Defensive team member.

As Tom did not part ways from the NFL till the age of 45, many basketball enthusiasts are not ready to see the 40-year-old superstar retire from the NBA just yet.

However, many are expecting that the upcoming season could be LeBron’s final NBA season.

