Entertainment

Brittany Cartwright files for divorce from Jax Taylor after announcing separation

The 'Vanderpump Rules' alum filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 27, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • August 28, 2024
Brittany Cartwright files for divorce from Jax Taylor after announcing separation
Brittany Cartwright files for divorce from Jax Taylor after announcing separation

Reality star Brittany Cartwright has officially filed for divorce from Jax Taylor, just six months after the couple announced their separation,

According to court records acquired by In Touch, the 35-year-old reality TV celebrity filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 27, with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles. She used the excuse of "irreconcilable differences" and said they parted on January 24.

Jax, 45, and Brittany have a kid named Cruz who is their only child.

The Valley star asked for exclusive physical and legal custody of Cruz, 3, with visiting privileges granted to her divorced spouse.

In addition, Brittany requested that the court revoke the rights of both parties to spousal support.

Following their confirmation of their separation in February, the couple—who married in June 2019 after dating for four years—filed for divorce.

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship,” Brittany said on the February 29 episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast.

She added, ”I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys.”

The mom of one continued, “On my last podcast I alluded to, ‘Many marriages go through rocky times’. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship

Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Kareena Kapoor breaks silence over name of her book 'Pregnancy Bible'

Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud

Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew

Entertainment News

King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Glen Powell supports ‘legend’ Ryan Gosling after producer compares duo
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift expensive gift after Rhode Island getaway
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Angelina Jolie beams with pride for Zahara after her latest achievement
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Sean 'Diddy' Combs challenges 'Lurid' sexual assault lawsuit in court
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson celebrate as daughter True starts first grade
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage ends due to THIS reason
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Blake Lively’s sister breaks silence on fan’s remark amid ‘It Ends With Us’ feud
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Ariana Grande’s ‘My Everything’ hits 10 with massive surprise treat
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Meryl Streep, Martin Short spark ‘romance’ buzz at ‘Only Murders’ premiere
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Ryan Murphy’s ‘Monsters’ drops chilling teaser of Menendez brothers’ murders
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Adam Sandler reveals his accidental fashion secrets