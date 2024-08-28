Brittany Cartwright files for divorce from Jax Taylor after announcing separation

Reality star Brittany Cartwright has officially filed for divorce from Jax Taylor, just six months after the couple announced their separation,
According to court records acquired by In Touch, the 35-year-old reality TV celebrity filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 27, with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles. She used the excuse of "irreconcilable differences" and said they parted on January 24.
Jax, 45, and Brittany have a kid named Cruz who is their only child.
The Valley star asked for exclusive physical and legal custody of Cruz, 3, with visiting privileges granted to her divorced spouse.
In addition, Brittany requested that the court revoke the rights of both parties to spousal support.
Following their confirmation of their separation in February, the couple—who married in June 2019 after dating for four years—filed for divorce.
“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship,” Brittany said on the February 29 episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast.
She added, ”I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys.”
The mom of one continued, “On my last podcast I alluded to, ‘Many marriages go through rocky times’. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”