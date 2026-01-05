Mawra Hocane shares 'emotional' message after wedding celebration

Mawra Hocane has shared a heartwarming message after attending an intimate wedding.
On Sunday, December 4, the Agar Tum Saath Ho star took to Instagram and posted exclusive pictures from the family event.
Mawra captioned the sweet post, "an emotional time for us. This is my entire childhood… Alhumdulillah. Hearts were soooo full!!!! Thankyouuuu @henna_by_shamsa for the best mehndi always… sooo much love for you & your team xx."
While sharing more details about her outfit, the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 starlet wrote, "Outfit @zuriador Jewels @zrgr.bybegum @(link unavailable)_ @meraki_official All the magic @minahil.abrar Hair and makeup by yours truly team @pictroizzah killing it as always… Ty amna & imran bhai for everything."
For the intimate event, Mawra chose a vibrant orange dress that perfectly complemented her skin tone, pairing it with colourful bangles, statement big jhumkas, and a delicate neck piece.
To finish the radiant look, the Pakistani actress opted for a soft glam look that highlighted her features, finishing off with a bold pink lipstick that added a pop of colour to her overall look.
Her fans swarmed the comment section to shower her with love and appreciation.
On the work front, Mawra was recently seen in Jama Taqseem drama.