Critics Choice Awards 2026 winners: ‘Sinners’ and ‘Adolescence’ take lead

The prestigious annual movie and TV shows gala Critics Choice Awards has finally rewarded the best talents with esteemed recognitions.
Held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica Airport, California, on Sunday, January 4, the 2026 Critics Choice Awards unfolded as a star-studded spectacle, packed with electrifying performances, jaw-dropping red-carpet fashion, and unforgettable moments keeping fans buzzing worldwide.
The ceremony awarded highly talented artists and their films and shows with prestigious accolades, with Sinners and Adolescence leading with the highest number of wins.
Critics Choice Awards 2026 complete winner list:
FILM
Best Picture
“Bugonia”
“Frankenstein”
“Hamnet”
“Jay Kelly”
“Marty Supreme”
Winner: “One Battle After Another”
“Sentimental Value”
“Sinners”
“Train Dreams”
“Wicked: For Good”
Best Director
Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson — “One Battle After Another”
Ryan Coogler — “Sinners”
Guillermo del Toro — “Frankenstein”
Josh Safdie – “Marty Supreme”
Joachim Triem — “Sentimental Value”
Chloé Zhao — “Hamnet”
Best Actor
Winner: Timothée Chalamet — “Marty Supreme”
Leonardo DiCaprio — “One Battle After Another”
Joel Edgerton — “Train Dreams”
Ethan Hawk — “Blue Moon”
Michael B. Jordan — “Sinners”
Wagner Moura — “The Secret Agent”
Best Actress
Winner: Jessie Buckley — “Hamnet”
Rose Byrne — “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
Chase Infiniti — “One Battle After Another”
Renate Reinsve — “Sentimental Value”
Amanda Seyfriend — “The Testament of Ann Lee”
Emma Stone — “Bugonia”
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro — “One Battle After Another”
Winner: Jacob Elordi — “Frankenstein”
Paul Mescal — “Hamnet”
Sean Penn — “One Battle After Another”
Adam Sandler — “Jay Kelly”
Stellan Skarsgard — “Sentimental Value”
Best Supporting Actress
Ellen Fanning — “Sentimental Value”
Ariana Grande — “Wicked: For Good”
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas — “Sentimental Value”
Winner: Amy Madigan — “Weapons”
Wunmi Mosaku — “Sinners”
Teyana Taylor — “One Battle After Another”
Best Young Actor/Actress
Everett Blunck — “The Plague”
Winner: Miles Caton — “Sinners”
Cary Christopher — “Weapons”
Shannon Mahina Gorman — “Rental Family”
Jacobi Jupe — “Hamnet”
Nina Ye – “Left-Handed Girl”
Best Animated Feature
“Arco”
“Elio”
“In Your Dreams”
Winner: “KPop Demon Hunters”
“Little Amelie or the Character of Rain”
“Zootopia 2”
TV
Best Drama Series
“Alien: Earth”
“Andor”
“The Diplomat”
“Paradise”
Winner: “The Pitt”
“Pluribus”
“Severance”
“Task”
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown — “Paradise”
Diego Luna — “Andor”
Mark Ruffalo — “Task”
Adam Scott — “Severance”
Billy Bob Thornton — “Landman”
Winner: Noah Wyle — “The Pitt”
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates — “The Matlock”
Carrie Coon — “The Gilded Age”
Britt Lower — “Severance”
Bella Ramsey — “The Last Of Us”
Keri Russell — “The Diplomat”
Winner: Rhea Seehorn — “Pluribus”
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Patrick Ball — “The Pitt”
Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
Ato Essandoh — “The Diplomat”
Wood Harris — “Forever”
Tom Pelphrey — “Task”
Winner: Tramell Tillman — “Severance”
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nicole Beharie — “The Morning Show”
Denee Benton — “The Gilded Age”
Allison Janney — “The Diplomat”
Winner: Katherine LaNasa — “The Pitt”
Greta Lee — “The Morning Show”
Skye P. Marshall — “Matlock”
Best Comedy Series
“Abbott Elementary”
“Elsbeth”
“Ghosts”
“Hacks”
“Nobody Wants This”
“Only Murders in the Building”
“The Righteous Gemstones”
Winner: “The Studio”
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody – “Nobody Wants This”
Ted Danson — “A Man on the Inside”
David Alan Grier — “St. Denis Medical”
Danny McBride — “The Righteous Gemstones”
Winner: Seth Rogen — “The Studio”
Alexander Skarsgard — “Murderbot”
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Kristen Bell — “Nobody Wants This”
Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”
Rose McIver — “Ghosts”
Edi Patterson — “The Righteous Gemstones”
Carrie Preston — “Elsbeth”
Winner: Jean Smart — “Hacks”
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Ike Barinholtz — “The Studio”
Paul W. Downs — “Hacks”
Asher Grodman — “Ghosts”
Oscar Nunez — “The Paper”
Chris Perfetti — “Abbott Elementary”
Timothy Simons — “Nobody Wants This”
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Danielle Brooks — “Peacemaker”
Hannah Einbinder — “Hacks”
Winner: Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary”
Justine Lupe — “Nobody Wants This”
Ego Nwodim — “Saturday Night Live”
Rebecca Wisocky — “Ghosts”
Best Limited Series
Winner: “Adolescence”
“All Her Fault”
“Chief of War”
“Death by Lightning”
“Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy”
“Dope Thief”
“Dying for Sex”
“The Girlfriend”
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Michael Chernus — “Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy”
Winner: Stephen Graham — “Adolescence”
Brian Tyree Henry — “Dope Thief”
Charlie Hunnam — “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”
Matthew Rhys — “The Beast in Me”
Michael Shannon — “Death by Lightning”
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jessica Biel — “The Better Sister”
Meghann Fahy — “Sirens”
Winner: Sarah Snook — “All Her Fault”
Michelle Williams — “Dying for Sex”
Robin Wright — “The Girlfriend”
Renee Zellweger — “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Winner: Owen Cooper — “Adolescence”
Wagner Moura — “Dope Thief”
Nick Offerman — “Death by Lightning”
Michael Pena — All Her Fault”
Ashley Walters — “Adolescence”
Ramy Youssef — “Mountainhead”
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Winner: Erin Doherty — “Adolescence”
Betty Gilpin — “Death by Lightning”
Marin Ireland — “Devin in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy”
Sophia Lillis — “All Her Fault”
Julianne Moore — “Sirens”
Christine Tremarco — “Adolescence”
Best Animated Series
“Bob’s Burgers”
“Harley Quinn”
“Long Story Short”
“Marvel Zombies”
Winner: “South Park”
“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man”