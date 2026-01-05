Jimmy Kimmel gives strong message to Trump after Critics Choice Award win

Jimmy Kimmel has taken a subtle dig at Donald Trump after winning a Critics Choice award.
On Sunday, December 4, the TV host won the best talk show prize at the star-studded event.
During his speech, Jimmy said, “Thanks to all the writers and actors and producers and union members, many of you who are in this room, who supported us, who really stepped forward us and reminded us that we do not take free speech for granted in this city or in this country."
The host sent a message to Trump, “Your actions were important, and we appreciate them. And most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom, we would be going home empty-handed tonight."
Jimmy also thanked all of the celebrities who rallied behind him earlier this year after ABC pulled his late night show off the air.
He continued, “So thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day. It’s been a banner couple of weeks, and we can’t get wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them. Thank you, everyone.”
Previously, Jimmy Kimmel also called out Trump in a special Christmas Day address to the U.K. on Channel 4.