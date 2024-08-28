Sean Kingston and his mom fight back, plead not guilty to $1 million fraud

Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have decided to fight back and pleaded not guilty on fraud charges of more than $1 million.
On Monday, the pea was accepted by the court at an arraignment hearing before Broward Circuit Judge Ernest Kollra in Florida.
A legal team for Sean (real name Kisean Anderson), 34, and Janice, 61, wanted to have a jury trial, confirmed by People.
His attorney Robert Rosenblatt told the media outlet, "Once the true facts come out we are confident of vindication.”
Last month, the U.S. Attorney's Office issued a press release that the mother-son duo was charged for their alleged "involvement in a scheme to defraud victim sellers of high-end specialty vehicles, jewelry, and other goods purchased by the defendants through the use of fraudulent documents."
As per the release, each defendant faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.
Sean and Janice were "unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers" as payment for the goods "when in fact no such bank wire or other monetary payment transfers had been executed by the purported banks."
The singer was arrested on May 23 in California and later on that day, his mother was arrested in Florida.