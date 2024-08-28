Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce drops major hint on retirement ahead of wedding

The NFL star Travis Kelce shared an exciting update with fans regarding his retirement plans amid engagement rumours with the Taylor Swift.
After receiving the Polsinelli Sportsman of the Year honour at 2024 Kansas City Sports Awards on Tuesday, August 27, 2024, Travis expressed his feeling over the new milestone and his retirement plans.
While speaking to the press the 34-year-old noted, “Thank you, we love we can’t wait to get back out there in front of you guys. Thank you for everything you do in this community.”
“I’ve been here 12 years and I love the support, that’s why I came out tonight, to make sure you guys see the face of the people that love you guys just as much as you love them. I appreciate you guys big time,” the Kansas City Chiefs’ tightend said in a X video from Tuesday’s event.
Meanwhile, Travis also set record straight on his retirement plans when asked about the timeline, noting, “I can’t put a time frame on it.”
Kelce further added, “I love coming to work every single day. Obviously, I know that there’s opportunities outside of football for me, and I think you have to keep in perspective that I’m still a little kid when I come into this building.”
This exciting update comes shortly after Travis Kelce surprised Taylor with an expensive gift after their Rhode Island getaway.
The New Heights host gifted a racehorse with a name inspired by the Midnights hitmaker, Swift.