Prince William collaborates with Prince Harry on new project

Prince William, Prince Harry put differences aside for late mother Princess Diana

  • August 28, 2024


Prince William and Prince Harry have pushed their ongoing feud to the back seat for honoring their late mother Princess Diana.

As confirmed by officials, the two are still collaborating together on a project.

Today, on August 28, it was announced that Prince Harry will be headlining an occasion for The Diana Award, just a few weeks after Prince William was seen doing the very same thing.

CEO Dr. Tessy Ojo said, “In our 25th year, The Diana Award is delighted to be leading an event with the Duke of Sussex in New York this September.”

“The event will be driven by young people and their insights on the biggest issues facing the generation today,” she added.

Royal fans are more than elated to note that these the Prince of Wales and his sibling are still teaming up to keep the memory of their late mother alive.

With a project as such, there can easily be brawls over picking dates and deciding which event will be attended by which brother.

But Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly accepting whatever slot is offered to them without creating a ruckus with each other because of their shared love for Princess Diana.

Royal News

Kate Middleton, Prince William share sweet message as Harry makes big announcement
Prince Harry finds ‘father figure’ in his life amid harsh feud with King Charles
Prince Harry set to release new volume of ‘Spare’ memoir: reports
Prince Harry to reunite with William on Duke's next big trip?
Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett reveal their fateful first meeting story
King Charles confronts 'two massive problems' in attempt to oust Prince Andrew
Prince Harry announces next big trip without Meghan Markle
Princess Anne given major role amid King Charles, Prince Andrew feud
Princess Kate set to take major risk for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid cancer
Meghan Markle’s royal venture more profitable than Prince William’s mega projects
Princess Diana’s upcoming docuseries promises SHOCKING revelations
Lady Louise Windsor recognized for 'pivotal' contribution to historic royal event