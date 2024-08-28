Prince William collaborates with Prince Harry on new project

Prince William and Prince Harry have pushed their ongoing feud to the back seat for honoring their late mother Princess Diana.
As confirmed by officials, the two are still collaborating together on a project.
Today, on August 28, it was announced that Prince Harry will be headlining an occasion for The Diana Award, just a few weeks after Prince William was seen doing the very same thing.
CEO Dr. Tessy Ojo said, “In our 25th year, The Diana Award is delighted to be leading an event with the Duke of Sussex in New York this September.”
“The event will be driven by young people and their insights on the biggest issues facing the generation today,” she added.
Royal fans are more than elated to note that these the Prince of Wales and his sibling are still teaming up to keep the memory of their late mother alive.
With a project as such, there can easily be brawls over picking dates and deciding which event will be attended by which brother.
But Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly accepting whatever slot is offered to them without creating a ruckus with each other because of their shared love for Princess Diana.