Swiss court convicts two executives in 1MDB embezzlement scandal

Swiss Federal Criminal Court convicted two executives of embezzling over billions from 1MDB

  • August 28, 2024
The Swiss Federal Criminal Court has convicted two executives, Patrick Mahony and Tarek Obaid, of embezzling over $1.8 billion from Malaysia's state investment fund, 1MDB.

The verdict is the latest development in the 1MDB scandal, a complex tale of international corruption that has implicated numerous financial institutions and individuals worldwide.

Prosecutors alleged that Mahony and Obaid created a fraudulent scheme with fugitive Malaysian financier Jho Low, an adviser to former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, to defraud 1MDB.

The two executives were sentenced to seven and six years in prison, respectively, for their roles in the scandal.

The 1MDB board welcomed the convictions, stating, "We welcome today's verdict...which means that Patrick Mahony and Tarek Obaid will face justice for their role in embezzling and defrauding the people of Malaysia."

The scandal has implicated figures ranging from Razak to Goldman Sachs staff and high-level officials, with estimated losses totaling $4.5 billion.

The US Department of Justice has helped recover approximately $1.4 billion in 1MDB funds for Malaysia, with the latest recovery of $156 million announced in June.

World News

Bayesian superyacht sinking: Two more crew members under authorities’ radar
Russia blames Ukraine for drone attack on Rostov’s fuel depot
Telegram founder Pavel Durov transferred to court after arrest in france
Türkiye extends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Bangladesh
Japan issues high alert as powerful Typhoon Shanshan approaches southwest
Pakistan defence minister wants to ‘invite' India's PM to SCO summit
Keir Starmer begins Germany visit with aims to ‘reset’ UK-Europe relationship
Trump to face revised charges in Jan. 6 case as prosecutor files reworked indictment
Ukraine's Zelenskiy signals US trip to outline peace plan with Joe Biden
Mexico suspends ties with US, Canadian Embassies over judicial reform dispute
Russia warns US of world war three risk over Ukraine’s missile support
NATO to hold urgent meeting on Ukraine amid rising conflict