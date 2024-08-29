Jennifer Lopez 'hit hard' by divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is feeling "upset and disappointed" with Ben Affleck as their relationship faces turmoil amid their divorce.
A source shared with PEOPLE, “It’s really hit her hard,” adding, “She’s very upset and disappointed with Ben.”
On August 20, Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, filed for divorce, citing April 26 as the date of separation—two years after their Georgia wedding.
Affleck and Lopez have spent the majority of the summer apart due to rumours regarding their relationship.
The Mother star isn't at ease in the Beverly Hills property the two paid an alleged $60 million for in May 2023, the insider continues.
A source said at that time, “She and Ben bought the house for the whole family. It’s way too big for her and filled with too many memories as well,"
In addition to the twins Max and Emme, 16, who are from Lopez's previous relationship with Marc Anthony, and Affleck's children from his previous relationship with Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, make up his mixed family.
Lacking legal representation, Lopez filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
An attorney told the outlet on August 21 that the action implies she "just wanted to get this done" and proceed.