'RHOC' Alexis Bellino on 'cloud 9' after engagement with John Janssen

Alexis Bellino and her boyfriend John Janssen are finally engaged after less than 1 year of dating.
On August 28, The Real Housewives of Orange County shared the big news on her social media and posted the engagement picture.
Taking to Instagram, she penned, “On Cloud 9 (heart emojis) celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you.”
“Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together with our kids. And the answer is 100000000% yes.
1 Corinthians 13:13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love,” Alexis further wrote while sharing the big news.
In the viral picture, the star can be seen flaunting her big diamond ring and she sat beside John.
The lovebirds were introduced through mutual friends, and a month later they first sparked dating rumors in December 2023.
Alexis and John made their official red carpet debut in March at the DirecTV Oscars Viewing Party in Los Angeles.