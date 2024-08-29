Entertainment

'RHOC' Alexis Bellino on 'cloud 9' after engagement with John Janssen

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen get engaged in record time

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
RHOC Alexis Bellino on cloud 9 after engagement with John Janssen
'RHOC' Alexis Bellino on 'cloud 9' after engagement with John Janssen

Alexis Bellino and her boyfriend John Janssen are finally engaged after less than 1 year of dating.

On August 28, The Real Housewives of Orange County shared the big news on her social media and posted the engagement picture.

Taking to Instagram, she penned, “On Cloud 9 (heart emojis) celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you.”

“Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together with our kids. And the answer is 100000000% yes.


1 Corinthians 13:13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love,” Alexis further wrote while sharing the big news.

In the viral picture, the star can be seen flaunting her big diamond ring and she sat beside John.

The lovebirds were introduced through mutual friends, and a month later they first sparked dating rumors in December 2023.

Alexis and John made their official red carpet debut in March at the DirecTV Oscars Viewing Party in Los Angeles.

Queen Mary, King Frederik share charming with new family member

Queen Mary, King Frederik share charming with new family member
Jason Kelce gives first statement after Travis Kelce wins award

Jason Kelce gives first statement after Travis Kelce wins award
Angelina Jolie nominated for esteemed award at TIFF

Angelina Jolie nominated for esteemed award at TIFF
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere

'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere

Entertainment News

'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Jason Kelce gives first statement after Travis Kelce wins award
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Angelina Jolie nominated for esteemed award at TIFF
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Jennifer Lopez 'hit hard' by divorce from Ben Affleck
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Taylor Swift's Vienna concerts terrorist plot new details laid bare by CIA official
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Christina Aguilera shows off weight-loss transformation on magazine cover
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Katie Price sells explicit photos after bankruptcy
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Vin Diesel reunites with 'Fast and Furious' costar Michelle Rodriguez at '1992' premiere
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Ben Affleck breaks silence on dating Kick Kennedy
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's romance gets Adam Sandler's seal of approval
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Emily Ratajkowski becomes ‘careless’ with BIG HAIR photoshoot
'Fast & Furious' stars Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson share emotional moment at '1992' premiere
Tom Holland enjoys fun-filled weekend with lads: 'Nothing but smiles'