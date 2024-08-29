Pakistan and South Africa Women's teams set for three T20Is mactes

Sports

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024
Pakistan and South Africa women's teams is set to play three T20I matches in Multan ahead of T20 World Cup in October.

These matches will be counted as a practice matches for both cricket teams.

The South Africa team will be landing in Multan on September 13 to play against Pakistan.

For the unversed, all three matches are scheduled to be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium on September 16,18, and 20.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a press release, "Pakistan and South Africa women’s cricket teams will prepare for next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE by competing in a three-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium.”

Squad:

Fatima Sana (Captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (Wicketkeeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shams, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Ameen, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, and Tuba Hassan.

Najia Alvi (Wicketkeeper, Traveling Reserve), Rameen Shamim, and Um-e-Hani (both non-traveling reserves) will be part of the pre-series training camp and series in Multan, but only Najia will travel with the squad to the UAE.

Match Schedule:

September 16 – First T20 International, Multan Cricket Stadium

September 18 – Second T20 International, Multan Cricket Stadium

September 20 – Third T20 International, Multan Cricket Stadium

