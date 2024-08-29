Entertainment

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin reveal how taking 'space apart' strengthened their bond

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin began dating in 2017

  • August 29, 2024
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin recently revealed that their decision to take a 'space apart' earlier this year was a positive move for their relationship.

As per US Weekly a source shared, “Chris and Dakota did break up [earlier this year] just before she went on her press tour for Madame Web.”

The insider also shared that the period in early 2024 was “a really difficult time” the Fifty Shades Of Grey starlet, adding, “But the space apart did them good, and when Dakota got back, they got back together.”

Following a friend introduction, Johnson and Martin, both 47, began dating in 2017.

The couple had "been engaged for a while," but they were "not the type to make some huge public announcement" about it, an exclusive second insider told Us in March.

The Daddio actress and the lead singer of Coldplay were "not in a huge rush to get married and don't have a final wedding date set just yet," the source added.

When Johnson was spotted off of her engagement ring earlier this month, during Martin's international band tour, breakup rumours began to circulate.

On August 16, Johnson's representative informed Us that the couple is "happy together" and that the separation rumour is "not true."

