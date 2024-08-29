Royal

Meghan Markle works 'secretly' on her big plans after shocking setback

The Duchess od Sussex faces major back to back career setbacks

  by Web Desk
  August 29, 2024
Meghan Markle is discreetly gearing up for the launch of her much-anticipated lifestyle brand later this year, according to a source who has debunked recent rumours about a CEO search.

The Duchess of Sussex has been hard at work behind the scenes getting ready for American Riviera Orchard's launch later this year, a source tells PEOPLE, also clarified that t these rumours are false that she has estrangement with her CEO.

Meghan's new endeavour "will reflect everything that she loves — family, cooking, entertaining, and home décor," an insider previously shared.

The Duchess of Sussex "is excited about her latest, personal venture," the insider continued.

They added, “This is something she’s been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves.”

In March, Meghan revealed the upcoming brand along with a corresponding website and Instagram account.

American Riviera Orchard's trademark application demonstrated the breadth of the brand's offerings, including intentions to sell cookbooks, tableware, drinkware, kitchen linens, and edible goods like jams, jellies, marmalade, and spreads.

Meghan is also no stranger to the lifestyle industry; the following year, she married Prince Harry, having founded the lifestyle blog The Tig in 2014 and she closed it in 2017.

Prince Andrew given devastating advice by leading biographer: 'He should disappear'
King Charles elevates Queen Camilla with prestigious royal title in major royal shift
Meghan Markle gives ‘powerful’ message to royals in new interview
Prince William gives unusual message before he returns to royal duties
Prince Harry sends ‘good wishes for Kate and King’ in new ‘Spare' release
Queen Mary, King Frederik share charming moments with new family member
Prince William, Prince Harry to appear together in NYC next month
Prince Harry's 'Spare' rerelease: 'an olive branch' or 'reopening old wounds'?
Prince Harry's solo trip aims to prove his 'worth to world'?
Princess Märtha Louise, Durek Verrett's Wedding: royal guests announced
Prince William says he’s ‘looking forward to’ sports with Kate Middleton
Prince Andrew finds ‘royal ally’ to help him beat King Charles