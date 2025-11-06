Royal

Queen Mary set to team up with world leaders at high-profile event

  • By Sidra Khan
Queen Mary is all set to attend an esteemed event in Brazil.

On Thursday, November 6, the Royal Family of Denmark took to their official Instagram Stories to announce a major update about Queen Mary’s upcoming visit.

In the update, Amalienborg Palace shared that the Queen Consort will travel to Brazil to participate in the upcoming COP30 - the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, where world leaders will gather to discuss ways to fight climate change, protect nature, and cut carbon emissions.

“H.M. The Queen will travel to Brazil on November 10 to participate in the climate conference COP30 in the Brazilian city of Belém,” announced the Danish royals.

They added, The Queen, in the company of, among others, Minister of Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Jacob Jensen, will help highlight Denmark's continued support for climate cooperation.”

Notably, this will mark Queen Mary’s second high-profile international visit, with her first being earlier this month on November 1, when she travelled to Egypt for the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

At the prestigious event, King Frederik X’s wife was joined by key royals, including Spain’s King Felipe VI, Jordan’s Queen Rania, Luxembourg’s former Grand Duke Henri, Monaco’s Prince Albert II, Belgium’s King Philippe, and the crown princes of Oman and Bahrain.

The ceremony was also attended by world leaders, including Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Netherlands’ Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas, and Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Culture Badr bin Abdullah.

