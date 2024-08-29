Kim Kardashian hints at finding new boyfriend

Kim Kardashian winked at spicing her life up with a new boyfriend as she rocked bold red hair yesterday on Instagram.
As per Daily Mail, the socialite sported those electric locks for a photography session with her own skincare and makeup brand.
Along with this, she had put on a plain black top, cross-match with her long white nails.
Rocking gray leggings, Kim Kardashian uploaded a few sneak peek snaps from the shoot before going for a laser hair removal appointment.
In between a busy working schedule mixed with grooming hours, she found time to share a very intimate message on her profile.
“Love is literally the whole point,” the model posted, making fans speculate whether some fresh romance is in the air.
Hours before, she was occupied taking a bunch of selfies in her car, still having those brunette locks wrapped around her head.
But it can’t be confirmed whether that “love note” was something general or an actual hint at her picking up things with a new partner.
Kim Kardashian was last reported to be dating relationship with NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., and is said to be single now.