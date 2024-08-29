Entertainment

Hania Amir's mysterious Instagram move leaves fans curious

Hania Amir called herself "the queen of reposting" in new Instagram story

  • by Web Desk
  • August 29, 2024


Hania Amir has left her fans intrigued after deleting and reposting a video on her Instagram account on Thursday. 

The video, captioned "how we started a thursday," showed Hania getting ready for a shoot, donning a sheet mask and stylish outfit.

In the reel, Hania could be seen sitting in her car, applying a sheet mask on her face before entering the set. 

She was later joined by makeup artist Baber Zaheer, who helped her get ready for the shoot.

However, what caught fans' attention was Hania's decision to delete and repost the video, a move she has made many times before. 

The Hamsafer actress poked fun at herself, sharing the reel on her Instagram story with the caption, "Queen of reposting is here to stay."

Fans were quick to notice the move, with one commenting, "She is 10/10 but she has a habit to delete and repost." 

While another asked, "Why you delete your posts daily and then repost them again????"

Hania Amir enigmatically replied to one of  the fan, noting "I'm not going to be alright."

