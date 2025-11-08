David Harbour shares rare insight on filming 'Stranger Things' with Millie Bobby Brown

David Harbour has opened up about a “very irresponsible” day on the Stranger Things set, recalling tense moments with co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard during filming.
Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE at Thursday’s season 5 premiere in LA, Harbour, 50, said he’s typically “pretty responsible” on set, but a season 3 scene dragged on for “an hour” due to his uncontrollable laughter.
“If you watch [the] behind the scenes of season 3, I'm sitting there with Finn and Millie on the bed and I say to Finn — I'm very angry at Finn and I'm like, ‘You got to get home because I don't want him in bed with my daughter.’ And I'm like, ‘You got to get home.’ And he goes, ‘Why? What's the matter?’ And I go, ‘It's your grandma,’ ” Harbour said.
“And I just, for some reason, that particular line, I couldn't say it for like an hour,” he explained.
The Black Widow star mentioned, “And I laughed and laughed and laughed to the point where the children, Millie and Finn, were like, ‘What is wrong with you? We need to get to work.’ ”
Harbour shared that he apologized to Brown, 21, and Wolfhard, 22, but the memory still stands out, as it was unusual for him to break character.
“If you watch that thing, that really is probably one of my favorite memories because I'm a pretty responsible guy when I go to work, but I was very, very irresponsible that day,” he stated, adding, “And yeah, it was amazing.”
To note, Harbour and Brown arrived together at the Stranger Things season 5 premiere, laughing, hugging, and posing for photos amid a source claimed that "Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season” and that the “investigation went on for months."