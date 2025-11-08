Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK’s Rosé share sweet online moment after Grammy nods

Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK’s Rosé celebrated their multiple Grammy nominations with a sweet move.
The Recording Academy on Friday, November 7, announced nominations for the anticipated annual music awards show’s 2026 ceremony, which included a number of super hit tracks & albums and incredible artists.
For the upcoming Grammys, Bruno Mars and Rose’s chart-topping song Apt. received three nominations, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 40-year-old American singer shared a heartwarming post to celebrate the prestigious nominations.
Expressing gratitude to the Recording Academy, the Talking to the Moon singer penned, “Ayyye Thank You @recordingacademy.”
The post included a sweet photo, capturing a joyful moment between Bruno and the Pink Venom singer, both smiling radiantly as they leaned into a friendly side hug.
“@roses_are_rosie Look at that!” penned Bruno Mars, tagging Rose’s account.
The Die with a Smile hitmaker’s post was re-shared by Rose on her official Instagram Stories with a couple of pink heart and a holding tears back emojis.
On her stories, the South Korean songstress expressed her overwhelming emotions about the major recognition, posting the posters of her three nominations separately, each accompanied by the captions “I am still processing this,” “this,” and “and this..”
Bruno Mars and Rose’s Apt.:
Apt., released on October 18, 2024, is the lead single from Rose’s debut album, Rosie, for which she collaborated with Bruno Mars.
The track was a commercial success and spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard Global 200.