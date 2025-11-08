Entertainment

Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK’s Rosé share sweet online moment after Grammy nods

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit track ‘Apt.’ receives three nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK’s Rosé share sweet online moment after Grammy nods
Bruno Mars, BLACKPINK’s Rosé share sweet online moment after Grammy nods

Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK’s Rosé celebrated their multiple Grammy nominations with a sweet move.

The Recording Academy on Friday, November 7, announced nominations for the anticipated annual music awards show’s 2026 ceremony, which included a number of super hit tracks & albums and incredible artists.

For the upcoming Grammys, Bruno Mars and Rose’s chart-topping song Apt. received three nominations, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 40-year-old American singer shared a heartwarming post to celebrate the prestigious nominations.

Expressing gratitude to the Recording Academy, the Talking to the Moon singer penned, “Ayyye Thank You @recordingacademy.”

The post included a sweet photo, capturing a joyful moment between Bruno and the Pink Venom singer, both smiling radiantly as they leaned into a friendly side hug.

“@roses_are_rosie Look at that!” penned Bruno Mars, tagging Rose’s account.

The Die with a Smile hitmaker’s post was re-shared by Rose on her official Instagram Stories with a couple of pink heart and a holding tears back emojis.

P.C. Instagran/roses_are_rosie
P.C. Instagran/roses_are_rosie

On her stories, the South Korean songstress expressed her overwhelming emotions about the major recognition, posting the posters of her three nominations separately, each accompanied by the captions “I am still processing this,” “this,” and “and this..”

Bruno Mars and Rose’s Apt.:

Apt., released on October 18, 2024, is the lead single from Rose’s debut album, Rosie, for which she collaborated with Bruno Mars.

The track was a commercial success and spent 12 weeks atop the Billboard Global 200.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

'Stranger Things 5': Mind-blowing fan theories expected to come true in finale

'Stranger Things 5': Mind-blowing fan theories expected to come true in finale
'Stranger Things' season 5 will be released in three parts, with the first installment hitting Netflix this November

Britney Spears reflects on her difficult year in first Instagram post since deactivation

Britney Spears reflects on her difficult year in first Instagram post since deactivation
The Womanizer singer marked a returns to Instagram after brief hiatus with a reflective post

Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ missed 2026 Grammy nominations?

Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ missed 2026 Grammy nominations?
Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ did not receive any nomination for the 2026 Grammy Awards

Jelly Roll officially cancels Auckland concert due to illness

Jelly Roll officially cancels Auckland concert due to illness
Jelly Roll posted a story and shared a heartfelt message while expressing regret to his fans across New Zealand

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs causes chaos in prison with prohibited activity

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs causes chaos in prison with prohibited activity
Disgraced music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sparks prison drama with his shocking act

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple Grammy nods with heartfelt message

Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple Grammy nods with heartfelt message
The ‘Manchild’ hitmaker expresses gratitude after bagging multiple nominations for the 2026 Grammys

Jeremy Renner breaks silence on accusations of intimate messages, ICE threats

Jeremy Renner breaks silence on accusations of intimate messages, ICE threats
Jeremy Renner's former co-star Yi Zhou accused him of sending 'intimate' photos and threatening to 'call ICE' on her

David Harbour shares rare insight on filming 'Stranger Things' with Millie Bobby Brown

David Harbour shares rare insight on filming 'Stranger Things' with Millie Bobby Brown
The 'Black Widow' star recalled tense moments with co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard at 'Stranger Things' set

Millie Bobby Brown reveals THIS ‘Stranger Things’ costar is her baby’s godparent

Millie Bobby Brown reveals THIS ‘Stranger Things’ costar is her baby’s godparent
The ‘Enola Holmes’ starlet opened up about her close bond with ‘Stranger Things’ costar, who is her daughter’s godparent

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter captivate NYC with sparkling girls’ night out

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter captivate NYC with sparkling girls’ night out
Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift turn heads in New York City with their striking joint appearance

Grammy nomination 2026: Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar among top nominees

Grammy nomination 2026: Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar among top nominees
The Recording Academy announced the full list of nominations for the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards,

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner faces new accusations from Chinese filmmaker

'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner faces new accusations from Chinese filmmaker
The 'Hawkeye' star lands into new trouble after Chinese co-star makes chilling claims against him