Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs causes chaos in prison with prohibited activity

Sean “Diddy” Combs reportedly ignited a new trouble while serving his time in prison.
On Friday, November 7, TMZ reported that the disgraced music mogul was caught involved in a prohibited act in jail, which resulted in “trouble with prison officials” at Fort Dix – a low-security prison.
According to the outlet, the 56-year-old rapper was caught consuming “homemade alcohol”, which is made by fermenting sugar, Fanta soda, and apples for around two weeks.
The officials at Fort Dix – where Diddy has been locked up for four years for prostitution-related charges – had reportedly decided to transfer him to a new unit.
However, the rapper’s relocation was later reversed, told multiple sources to the outlet.
Breaking silence on the reports, Diddy’s representative told Page Six, “Mr. Combs is in his first week at FCI Fort Dix and is focused on adjusting, working on himself, and doing better each day.”
“As with any high-profile individual in a new environment, there will be many rumors and exaggerated stories throughout his time there—most of them untrue. We ask that people give him the benefit of the doubt, the privacy to focus on his personal growth with grace and purpose,” they added.
